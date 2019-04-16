DEEP RUN – Ronald "Ronnie" Holton, 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service. Ronnie, a native of Grifton, served the Kinston Fire Department for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. Desiring to share his knowledge and experience with other firefighters, he accepted the position as the department head of the Fire Science Technology program at Coastal Carolina Community College in 1995, where he also created the first online curriculum for firefighters. His love of the fire service was such a huge part of his life and he loved to share his knowledge with others. The thing Ronnie loved to do most was spend time with his grandchildren. They truly were the apples of his eye and any time spent with them was the best of his life. From riding the tractor around the yard, building things, fishing, and his favorite magic tricks, he truly showed everyone what a granddaddy truly is. He was an avid fisherman, a budding artist and loved to play the guitar. He was also a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. He made an impact on the lives of so many and his wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rheuben and Inez Tripp Holton and a son, Timothy Holton. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 23 years, whom he treasured dearly, Bonnie Holton; daughter, April Holton DeSelms and husband Chad of Goldsboro; daughter, Heather Perry and husband Penn of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Geoff Skinner and wife Jennifer of Santa Clarita, CA; grandchildren, Alyse, CJ, Addie, Win, Holt, Sierra and Wyatt; sisters, Beverly H. Rouse and husband Tommy of Florence, SC and Barbara H. Stocks of Atlantic Beach; brother, Randy Holton and wife Althea of Kinston; and a large extended family whom he loved very much. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina Fire Fighters Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary