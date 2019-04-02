DEEP RUN - Ronnie "Doc" Stroud, 62, of Deep Run passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He was preceded in death by brother, Glenn Stroud. He is survived by his brothers, Lynwood Earl Stroud and wife Ruthie, and Robert Lee Stroud, all of Kinston; and his sister, Nola Faye Cowell of Newport. No services will be planned. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019