Rosa Lee Moore Crawford, 94, of Goldsboro, died June 24, 2019.
Public viewing will be conducted on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m. at Saint Delight United Holy Church, 976 La Grange Road (Parkstown Community), La Grange. Interment will follow at the Old Mill Cemetery, 3310 Central Heights Road, Goldsboro.
On Friday, June 28, 2019, the Family members and friends will assemble at the residence of Doris Crawford, 618 Slaughter Street, Goldsboro at 8:30 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on June 27, 2019