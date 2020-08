Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosa Lee Crouse, 59, of La Grange, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Service will be private.

Rosa is survived by her husband of 17 years, Gary Crouse; and siblings, Betty Parsons, Paul Hall, Kathy Heckman, Jeffrey Rouse, Douglas Rouse, Richard Howard, Donnie Avery, and Theresa Craft.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



