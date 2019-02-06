Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Lawton Jones. View Sign

MOUNT OLIVE - Rose Lawton Jones, 93, of Mount Olive, passed away February 1, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. She was born May 3, 1925 in Fairhaven, MA to the late Harold and Rose Lawton. In addition to her parents Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Lawton, and Raymond Lawton; sisters, Florence Lawton, and Jean Howes, husband, Sam E. Jones; son, Johnny Jones; and granddaughter, Stephanie Jones. Rose was a woman of many talents and always used them to help her family and friends. When she wasn't helping with bookwork, records, and taxes, she could be found cheering on her kids at sporting events. She also helped sew many first place Halloween costumes, as well as, patches onto baseball uniforms, used her creativity to put together school projects. Rose was even a published author, who drew the illustrations for her own book, owned 'Odds and Ins Antique Store' in Kinston, NC, and was widely known for re-caning old chairs. Rose always had coffee and sweets ready for whoever happened to visit her. She was an active church member at Southwest Christian Church, and loved nothing more than sitting, laughing, and reminiscing with family and friends. Rose, also known as Mom, Momma, Maa-Maa, Mamaw, Gran, Gran-nanny, Mema, Mama Rose, and Mrs. J; will be missed deeply by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Jones and wife Darlene of Crowley, Texas, Donald (Peanut) Jones and wife Audrey, of Kinston, NC, Harold (Tate) Jones and wife Temesia, of Ayden, NC; daughters, Donna Bailey and husband JR, of Wake Forest, NC, Lou Lichthardt of Mount Olive, NC; daughter-in-law Judy Jones; sisters, Mary Bruton or Crowley, Texas, Pat Russell of Monck Corner, SC, Kathy Quickel of Bristol, TN; grandchildren, John Jones, Brad Hunt, Scott Jones, Michael Sutton, Rachel Soltiz, Erin Jones, Samantha Ryan, Emily Lichthardt, Michelle Long, and Jeffrey Jones; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Southwest Christian Church in Kinston, NC, at 11 o'clock in the morning. The family will hold visitations after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwest Christian Church, the Stephanie Jones Memorial Scholarship at Lenoir Community College, or any .



