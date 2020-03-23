Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie White Lofton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Just as spring was drawing near on Thursday morning March 19, 2020, God dispatched one of His angels to pluck a very special "rose" to enter His garden of eternal rest. Rose Marie White Lofton, the youngest of three children of the late Brady and Clarice Watt White was born in Kinston, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Lofton of 21 years (married

June 18, 1959); two brothers, Leo and Louis White; beloved grandmother, Rosa Fisher Watt and two favorite aunts, Esther Watt Tyson "Sissy" and Gwendolyn Watt Brown. Rose (sometimes called Rose 'Re) – a guardian angel, freely giving to others – her family, church and community, epitomized the pinnacle of love, dedication and graciousness. She grew up under the loving and caring eyes of her family, who laid a Christian foundation upon which she built her life, from youth to adulthood. She joined St. Augustus AME Zion Church at an early age, attended Sunday school and participated in many youth activities. As an adult, she served untiringly in several capacities, assistant church secretary, secretary/treasurer of the Board of Trustees, recording secretary for the Annual Conference, vice-president of the Altar Guild, member of the L C Perry Missionary Society and a charter member of the RAPS (Retired Age Pals).Rose graduated from Adkin High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bennett College in Elementary Education and a Master of Arts Degree from New York University in Early Childhood Education. Rose dedicated her entire career to public school education within Lenoir County, serving as a teacher to the elementary students at Lincoln City and J. H. Sampson Schools, respectively. She also taught Veterans of World War II at Adkin High School in the afternoons and tutored EOG and high school students in math. Her social and civic activities include past president of the Omicron Social/Civic Club, member of Kinston Bridge Club, member of Les Bonnes Ami Social and Civic Club, a loyal and faithful member of the Bennett Alumni Association. Her volunteer services included holding the office of secretary for Meals on Wheels, Team Coordinator for Mary's Soup Kitchen (over 18 years), worked with the late Mrs. Victoria Bynum as an inspector for The Council on Aging and served as a mentor with Big Brother/Big Sister, now called One-on-One. Rose shared an entrepreneur spirit with her late husband, Edward Earl Lofton. They were among the first Blacks to gain a franchise for Esso Gas at the corner of Washington and Adkin Streets. She met people from all walks of life when she pumped gas with her husband. They loved and respected her great humanitarian spirit as she became known to most as, Ms. Rose. A friend and a neighbor to all Ms. Rose enjoyed preparing meals and had a knack for making others feel exceptionally comfortable when visiting her home. Thank you Rose for your splendid Christian character, your benevolent deeds, your church and community service and for leading such a kind and unselfish life. We feel richer for having shared your life whose warmth and care reached out to all. Surviving this treasured and extraordinary legacy are her two nieces, Paulette W. Alston and Janice Huggins; sisters-in-law, Bettye I. Lofton, Claudette B. Lofton, Delphine K. Lofton and Yvonne C. Lofton; brother–in-law, Moses Lofton; two faithful and loyal caregivers, Ronelle Fields and Ina Lofton; life-long schoolmates and friends, Melve Grace Cogdell Johnson, Florice Tillman Roper and Gloria Green Alston; several other nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and their families; and a host of faithful friends. A public viewing will be held at Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home, 500 E. Blount St. on Monday, March 23 from 3pm to 7pm. A private burial service will be conducted. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

Just as spring was drawing near on Thursday morning March 19, 2020, God dispatched one of His angels to pluck a very special "rose" to enter His garden of eternal rest. Rose Marie White Lofton, the youngest of three children of the late Brady and Clarice Watt White was born in Kinston, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Lofton of 21 years (marriedJune 18, 1959); two brothers, Leo and Louis White; beloved grandmother, Rosa Fisher Watt and two favorite aunts, Esther Watt Tyson "Sissy" and Gwendolyn Watt Brown. Rose (sometimes called Rose 'Re) – a guardian angel, freely giving to others – her family, church and community, epitomized the pinnacle of love, dedication and graciousness. She grew up under the loving and caring eyes of her family, who laid a Christian foundation upon which she built her life, from youth to adulthood. She joined St. Augustus AME Zion Church at an early age, attended Sunday school and participated in many youth activities. As an adult, she served untiringly in several capacities, assistant church secretary, secretary/treasurer of the Board of Trustees, recording secretary for the Annual Conference, vice-president of the Altar Guild, member of the L C Perry Missionary Society and a charter member of the RAPS (Retired Age Pals).Rose graduated from Adkin High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bennett College in Elementary Education and a Master of Arts Degree from New York University in Early Childhood Education. Rose dedicated her entire career to public school education within Lenoir County, serving as a teacher to the elementary students at Lincoln City and J. H. Sampson Schools, respectively. She also taught Veterans of World War II at Adkin High School in the afternoons and tutored EOG and high school students in math. Her social and civic activities include past president of the Omicron Social/Civic Club, member of Kinston Bridge Club, member of Les Bonnes Ami Social and Civic Club, a loyal and faithful member of the Bennett Alumni Association. Her volunteer services included holding the office of secretary for Meals on Wheels, Team Coordinator for Mary's Soup Kitchen (over 18 years), worked with the late Mrs. Victoria Bynum as an inspector for The Council on Aging and served as a mentor with Big Brother/Big Sister, now called One-on-One. Rose shared an entrepreneur spirit with her late husband, Edward Earl Lofton. They were among the first Blacks to gain a franchise for Esso Gas at the corner of Washington and Adkin Streets. She met people from all walks of life when she pumped gas with her husband. They loved and respected her great humanitarian spirit as she became known to most as, Ms. Rose. A friend and a neighbor to all Ms. Rose enjoyed preparing meals and had a knack for making others feel exceptionally comfortable when visiting her home. Thank you Rose for your splendid Christian character, your benevolent deeds, your church and community service and for leading such a kind and unselfish life. We feel richer for having shared your life whose warmth and care reached out to all. Surviving this treasured and extraordinary legacy are her two nieces, Paulette W. Alston and Janice Huggins; sisters-in-law, Bettye I. Lofton, Claudette B. Lofton, Delphine K. Lofton and Yvonne C. Lofton; brother–in-law, Moses Lofton; two faithful and loyal caregivers, Ronelle Fields and Ina Lofton; life-long schoolmates and friends, Melve Grace Cogdell Johnson, Florice Tillman Roper and Gloria Green Alston; several other nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and their families; and a host of faithful friends. A public viewing will be held at Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home, 500 E. Blount St. on Monday, March 23 from 3pm to 7pm. A private burial service will be conducted. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home. Published in Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close