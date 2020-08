Rosella Potter Barnett, 100, of Albertson, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a. m. and service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Albertson Ward. Burial will follow at the Needham Potter Cemetery in Albertson.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.





