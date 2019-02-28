LA GRANGE - Rosie "Rabbit" Patterson Hill, 59, of 3734 Maple Grove Drive, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Alabama. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Bianca Hill of the home. Visitation will be held in Alabama on Frida. Arrangements are by Albriton-Carraway Funeral Home, Kinston, and Carter Funeral Home, Union Springs, Alabama.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019