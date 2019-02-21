Roudalph Turnage

Obituary

KINSTON - Rev. Roudalph Turnage, 90, of 1503 E. Caswell St., died Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park. A wake will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Funeral Home Details
Published in Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
