KINSTON - Rev. Roudalph Turnage, 90, of 1503 E. Caswell St., died Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park. A wake will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019