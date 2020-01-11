KINSTON - Roy Alan Coombs, 74, of Kinston passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at NC State Veterans Home, Kinston. Roy was born in Lenoir County August 18, 1945 to Jannie Elizabeth Coombs. He was preceded in death by his mother, daughter Cindee Shirley, and brother, Jackie Coombs. Roy retired from the US Navy after 32 years of service. He was a member of VFW Post 2771 and was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church. After his retirement from the navy he worked as a millwright at Bosch Company. He was a strong supporter of the Red Cross and donated over 20 gallons of blood during his lifetime. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Skinner Coombs; daughters, Alanna Cunningham and husband David, of Kinston, Wendy Evans and husband Gary, of Ayden and Sandi Baggs and husband Ricky, of Cape Carteret; son, Roy Alan Coombs II of Kinston; grandchildren, Anna Cunningham, Joshua Evans, Jennifer Evans, Samantha Giancarlo and Kevin Baggs; great-grandchildren, Liam Evans, Adelyn Evans and Madilyn Long; and special nephew, Russell Coombs. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Fletcher officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lenoir County Red Cross, 327 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC or Faith Lutheran Church, 709 W. Vernon Ave., Kinston, NC. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 11, 2020