Roy Lee Rouse, 90, of 908 Megan Drive, Greenville, died Wednesday June 17, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at New Zion AME Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2863 Cooper Mill Road, Bishopville, SC 29010.
Viewing will be held Friday June 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 407 Main Street, Bishopville, S.C. 29010.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.