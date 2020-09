Roy Allen Morris Jr., 44, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at his home.He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Allen Morris Sr. and mother, Ina Ballard Morris. He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Anglero, wife B.J.; and sister, Sherrie Poole.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jeffrey Anglero, 815 Davis Rd. Snow Hill, NC 28580. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.Condolences may be left at Wintervillefuneralcare.com.