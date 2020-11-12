1/
Ruby Arleen Gardner
Ruby Arleen Gardner, 60, of 315 B Roberta Drive, Ayden, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Deliverance Church of Christ, 4346 South Edge Road, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville.
She is survived by her father, Richard Gardner of Ayden; two sons, Bryant Gardner of Greenville and Keith Gardner of Ayden; three daughters, Renarsha Gardner and Latoya Gardner, both of Ayden, Kiarra Gardner of Greenville; two brothers, Burley Gardner of Hampton, Va. and Joseph Gardner of Ayden; two sisters, Bernadine Gardner of Ayden and Tomeka Carr of Kinston; and 18 grandchildren..
Viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and funeral service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
