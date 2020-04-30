Ruby Lee Burney Super, 72, of 310 Sherwood Avenue, Kinston, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday. May 1, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle United Holy Church. Interment will follow in Faith Hope Temple Memorial Garden, 2258 Dixon Farm Road, Hookerton.
She is survived by her husband, John Henry Super of the home.
A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Arrangements are by Albritton Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020