Russell VanDoran Deats III, 69, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in his home.

Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 with burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston.

There will be a memorial service held at the Battleship Park, 1 Battleship Road NE, Wilmington on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.





