ATLANTIC BEACH - Russell Joseph Rosso, 80, of Atlantic Beach passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Family will receive visitors prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Born in Buffalo, NY on April 7, 1939, Russell was the son of the late Joseph Casper Rosso and Barbara Alba Rosso. He proudly served in the US Army and retired at the rank of CW-04. Russell worked at EI DuPont as a technical operator for 25 years and owned and operated Rocky's Material and Salvage. He was an avid beach lover and a kid at heart. Russell could fill a room with his laughter. He could often be found at local flea markets scouring for good deals or traveling the world by cruise ship. Russell is survived by his brothers, Joseph Rosso of Charlotte, Peter Rosso and wife Ellen, of Kernersville; sisters, Donna Stokes and husband Parker, of Kinston, and Diane Whitehurst and husband Al, of Raleigh; along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2019