LA GRANGE - Ruth Wooten Dillahunt, 83, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday, March 28, at the Woods Chapel UAFW Baptist Church in Goldsboro. Interment will follow in the La Grange Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina. Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019

