Ruth Spear
1929 - 2020
Simpsonville, SC - Ruth Jenelle Spear died on August 15, 2020.
She was born in 1929, and was the only child of Dr. Herbert Spear and Ruth Spencer Spear of Kinston, NC. She received her B.A. Degree from Agnes Scott College. She did graduate work at Emory University, Syracuse University, and the University of Denver where she completed the course work for the Ed.D. Degree in Student Personnel Services. She was Dean of Students at Converse College for 16 years. Later she obtained the Masters in Social Work Degree from USC and worked at the Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center for 10 years. Then she joined the Westgate Training and Consultation Network where she provided wise and compassionate counseling and helped train future social workers and marriage and family therapists for the rest of her career. She was loved and respected by many.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
August 18, 2020
Jenelle was a kind, insightful, caring soul. She touched so many lives, and her unconditional love lives on in those of us who were blessed to know her.
Sally Moore
Friend
August 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jane Murray
August 17, 2020
Jenelle Spear was like a sister to me. We met back in the 1990s when she was working at Westgate. Jenelle had the kindest personality - always willing to give of herself or her time if you needed anything. Her positive attitude always inspired me. I will cherish every moment I was able to spend with her during her lovely, long life.
Jane Murray
Family
