KINSTON - Funeral services for Ryan Shea Grady, 43, of 304 Sherwood Avenue, Kinston, NC who closed his eyes into eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2019 in the quietness of his home, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, 1011 J E Reddick Boulevard Kinston, NC. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his mother, Eldress Janet Tillman Grady of Kinston; his children, Ryan Girod Grady and Cierra Renee Grady both of Kinston, NC; and his sister, Angela Robinson of Greenville, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-7:00 p.m. Family and friends will received at 2403 Rouse Road Kinston. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019