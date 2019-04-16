Sadie Lee Mills

Obituary

KINSTON - Sadie Lee Mills, 81, of 1201 Ferndale Lane, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab. Center.
Service will be held noon Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, from the Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
