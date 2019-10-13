Sallie "Diane" Smith Sutton
KINSTON-Sallie "Diane" Smith Sutton, 76, of Kinston passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Diane loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was amazing woman and will truly be missed by so many.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Ruby Smith; son, Chris Sutton; sister, Della Rouse; brothers, John Smith, Russell Smith; and son-in-law, Jesse Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Sutton of the home; daughter, Cynthia Durham Taylor of Kinston; sons, Charles Brian Durham and special friend Andrea Howard of Kinston, Mike Sutton and special friend Angie Camp of Kinston and Jimmy Sutton and wife Christiana of Kinston; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor of New York, Kelsey Taylor of Washington, Matthew Sutton of Kinson, Lindsey Sutton and Conner Sutton both of West Virginia and Melany Sutton and fiancé D.J. Hill, Samantha Sutton and Jamison Sutton all of Kinston; great grand grandchildren, Brody and Ansley Sutton of Kinston and their mother, Ashley Sutton; brother, William A. Smith and wife Caroline of Cary.
Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Campbell. A private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Caner Society at www.cancer.org
Published in Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019