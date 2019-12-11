Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Wheat Swamp Christian Church La Grange , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Sam "Clayton" Sugg, III, 77, of LaGrange, born March 19, 1942, went home to be with Jesus Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. on December 12, 2019 at Wheat Swamp Christian Church of La Grange, NC to be followed immediately by a gathering in the Fellowship Hall of the church to talk, remember, laugh, and smile per his wishes. Clayton was preceded by his parents, Samuel "Sambo" C. Sugg, Jr. and Hazel O. Sugg; and his sisters, Nancy S. Albritton, Alice S. Hill, and Alma "Tootsie" Owens. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life and wife, Linda B. Sugg, who he married on December 1, 1962 (with which he recently celebrated his 57th wedding anniversary); daughter Angie Piner and her husband Mike; son Bradley C. Sugg and his wife Robin; and grandchildren, Brandon Piner and his wife Robyn and Adam Piner. Outside of his immediate family, Clayton's love included his church family at Wheat Swamp Christian Church, where he most recently served as an Elder, and an extended family of almost everyone he met with so many who called him "Pa" or considered him a grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank all those who have been a part of our loved one's life and made it that much more memorable, with special thanks to Edith, Bobby, William, Missy, Jessie, and Abby for all they have done and continue to do for Clayton and his family. He leaves a legacy of commitment, love, forgiveness, strength, and hard work, and continues his spirit of putting others before himself by donation of his vessel to the Brody School of Medicine. LA GRANGE - Sam "Clayton" Sugg, III, 77, of LaGrange, born March 19, 1942, went home to be with Jesus Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. on December 12, 2019 at Wheat Swamp Christian Church of La Grange, NC to be followed immediately by a gathering in the Fellowship Hall of the church to talk, remember, laugh, and smile per his wishes. Clayton was preceded by his parents, Samuel "Sambo" C. Sugg, Jr. and Hazel O. Sugg; and his sisters, Nancy S. Albritton, Alice S. Hill, and Alma "Tootsie" Owens. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life and wife, Linda B. Sugg, who he married on December 1, 1962 (with which he recently celebrated his 57th wedding anniversary); daughter Angie Piner and her husband Mike; son Bradley C. Sugg and his wife Robin; and grandchildren, Brandon Piner and his wife Robyn and Adam Piner. Outside of his immediate family, Clayton's love included his church family at Wheat Swamp Christian Church, where he most recently served as an Elder, and an extended family of almost everyone he met with so many who called him "Pa" or considered him a grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank all those who have been a part of our loved one's life and made it that much more memorable, with special thanks to Edith, Bobby, William, Missy, Jessie, and Abby for all they have done and continue to do for Clayton and his family. He leaves a legacy of commitment, love, forgiveness, strength, and hard work, and continues his spirit of putting others before himself by donation of his vessel to the Brody School of Medicine. Published in Free Press on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close