DEEP RUN - Samuel James "Jimmy" Hill III, 49, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Whaley Hill. He is survived by his father, Samuel James Hill, Jr. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 364 Vine Swamp Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences can be made at www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 22, 2019