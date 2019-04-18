LA GRANGE - Sandi Long Crews, 60, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A service to celebrate and honor Sandi's life will be held Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Visitation and fellowship will follow the service. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church, 802 South Caswell Street, La Grange, NC 28551 or Grace Hospice Foundation, c/o Community Home Care & Hospice, 115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019