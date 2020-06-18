Sandra Gail Williams, 57, of 305 West Harper Street, Snow Hill, died Thursday June 11, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Bullock Family Cemetery in Fountain.
Viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with family to make sure you are invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 18, 2020.