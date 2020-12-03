1/1
Sandra Shearon Hardy
ROCKY MOUNT – Sandra Shearon Hardy, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Wilson County, NC on March 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Allen Shearon and Pella Mae Shearon. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Hawkins.
Sandra grew up in Rocky Mount. She was a bus driver and a teacher's aide in the Nash County school system. Sandra was a member of Englewood Presbyterian Church. She loved to spend time at her house on the Albemarle Sound where she and Harvey fished and spent many quiet days after retirement. Sandra enjoyed dancing, playing the piano and singing in the choir. She loved getting together with her high school friends and got very excited whenever it was time for a class reunion. As is often with siblings, Sandra and Wilma didn't always get along when they were young but as they grew older they grew closer together. They spent many weekends together in Atlantic City sitting on high stools playing video slots. If she wasn't with Wilma, Sandra was with Harvey watching Cody and Rachel play ball or out by herself watching Victoria dance and swim. She babysat Shannon and then took trips with her when she modeled. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harvey Edward Hardy, Jr.; her children, Ed Hardy and wife, Barbara, of Rocky Mount, Shearon Hardy of Youngsville, Allen Hardy and wife, Jane, of Zebulon; her grandchildren, Victoria Hardy, Shannon Hardy, Cody Hardy, Rachel Hardy; and her nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Rob Westland officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
The Committal Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to the American Cancer Society, 930 B. Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
