KINSTON - Sandra Starr Hardy, 73, of Kinston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC. She was born on August 22, 1947 to the late Benjamin Franklin Hardy and Ruby Grey Hardy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Herman "Butch" Hardy.
She is survived by her brother Robin Forrest Hardy and wife Debbie, sister-in-law Alice Hardy, nephews Brett Hardy, Patrick Hardy, niece Karen Stroud, and many other special family members.
She is also survived by her other family of staff and residents from Skill Creations of Kinston.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Skill Creations of Kinston for their love and care during her time there. They would also like to thank the staff of Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro for their love and care in her final days.
Graveside services will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Nelson Killingsworth officiating.
Public viewing will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends and family at the home of Debbie Roberts at 2080 Briarwood Dr, Kinston, NC 28501.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Airy Grove Christian Church at 1591 Airy Grove Church Rd, Kinston, NC 28501 or Skill Creations of Kinston at 901 Doctors Drive, Kinston, NC 28501
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.