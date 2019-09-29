Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Sue Plasky. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

TRENTON - Sandra "Sue" Plasky passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Sue is survived by Joe, her devoted husband of 57 years and was the loving mother to their four lively girls – Mary Plasky (Bryan) of New Bern, NC, Stephanie Stepps (Crosby) of Ayden, NC, Sarah Sachdev (Marc) of Durham, NC and Christine Andre' (Jon) of Emerald Isle, NC.

Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Louis E. Day Sr. and Mary Evelyn Morgan Day. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Louise E. Day Jr. (Francis), sister Bette J. Day Burks (Frank) and great-granddaughter Harper Grey Stepps.

Sue was above all passionate and proud of her grandchildren Steven, Justin, Amanda, Kaili and great-grandson Layne. She leaves behind her sister's son Mike Burks of Clarksburg, WVa., brothers-in-law, John (Janet), Robert (Audrey), sister-in-law, Lorraine Baggett (Deke) and many special nieces and nephews.

Sue attended West Virginia University and graduated from Saint Mary's School of Nursing in 1960 and became an R.N. in Morgantown where she met her life-long nursing buddies, Mary Biggs and Patricia "Shoe" Stiers. It was while training to be a nurse and at the prodding of "Biggs" that she went on a blind date with a West Virginia University engineering student. Married in 1962, Joe and Sue used those engineering and nursing skills to build and care for a grateful family.

Sue loved to laugh and her smile was unforgettable. Whether selling her girls on 'breakfast for dinner' when Joe was away on business, or pulling little toddler Christine around the house in the laundry basket or singing the Chiquita banana jingle in the produce section---she was the most fun Mom. "What a sight it must have been watching Mom take all four of us little girls anywhere! Everyone knows having four girls is not easy. In spite of the fact we were all remarkably different, a hallmark of her mothering skills was how she loved each of us in exactly the way we needed."

Sue was a Girl Scout Troop Leader in Martinsville, VA, Wilmington, DE and Kinston. Sue loved her community especially her golf and bridge days and membership at Kinston Country Club. She enjoyed playing Bunco with friends and faithfully participated in numerous activities at Holy Spirit Catholic Church; Eucharistic minister, church advisory board, circle of renewed life. In retirement, when not on the schedule to volunteer at UNC Lenoir Hospital, Sue and Joe cruised through Europe, Tahiti, South America, Alaska, the Mediterranean and annually the Caribbean.

Arrangements: All services will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 400 Academy Heights Road in Kinston NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. There will be a funeral Mass held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's honor may be made to the Joseph G. Plasky Robotics Scholarship c/o Mr. Marc Sachdev, 530 Foster Street #517, Durham, NC 27710.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

