KINSTON - Sandra Kay Wade Sarinana, 70, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Sandra was born in Lenoir County to the late Aaron Hardy Wade, Sr. and Dorothy Pelletier Wade on May 10, 1948. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son, Hardy DeLeon Garcia, and a brother, Aaron Hardy Wade, Jr. Many folks knew Sandra as "Tank," but her family knew her as "Sissy" and "Aunt Sandra." With a caring and loving personality, Sandra captured the hearts of so many friends and family. There wasn't a person she came in contact with that she didn't love. In her 19 years as an employee at King's Restaurant, Sandra Kay made many friends and acquaintances. Sandra could strike up a conversation with almost everyone and she certainly loved to talk. Not a day went by that she didn't call a member of the family just to check in and say hello. She was the "mama hen" in the family and was always trying to help solve everyone's problems. As a natural nurturer and a caregiver for many years, Sandra gave her time and energy to taking care of others. Sandra was talented and creative. She loved crafting and working with her hands. From wreaths to bows and everything in between, there wasn't much she couldn't make. That same creativity carried over into her cooking. Though there were times the family questioned the dish, it always turned out to be delicious. With a green thumb, she found peace and pleasure in tending to her flowers and keeping them in bloom. The Game Show Network and Food Network were Sandra's favorites. If you were watching TV and her shows came on, you may as well hand the remote over. She also found joy in life's simple pleasures, like a word search book. A graveside service to celebrate and remember Sandra's life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. from Fairview Cemetery, with the Rev. Hank Jarman officiating. Family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Sandra is survived by three siblings, Sue Wade Britt, Michael J. Wade and wife Barbara, and Rebecca "Becky" Braxton and husband Jeff; and the apples of her eye, her precious nieces and nephews. Online condolences may expressed at



