Santaneena Dorsell Hickmon Singleton, 63, of 200 Shipman Rd., Havelock, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Bernadean Henderson, 147 Hickman Hill Loop Rd., Havelock. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Green Chapel M. B. Church, 450 Hickman Hill Loop Rd. The interment will follow at the Hickman Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020