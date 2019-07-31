|
|
KINSTON - Mrs. Sara Tendler Page, 92, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 pm in Temple Israel Memorial Park. Mrs. Page was born on November 24, 1926 in Lodz, Poland. She was a survivor of World War II, and met the love of her life, Alexander Page, in a refugee camp in Poland after the war. After leaving Poland in 1957 she, Alex and her two daughters, Judy and Hannah immigrated to Israel. In 1960, the family moved to Kinston, NC to reunite with Alex's father and brother who came to NC after the war. In 1962, they had their third daughter, Nancy, born in Kinston. Sara was a member of Temple Israel and was involved in sisterhood and Hadassah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Page; sister, Pola; brother, Jacob; and her parents, Froim and Razel. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Jinkins and husband, Charles, Hannah Bekerman and husband, Efriem, and Nancy Rabhan and husband, Andrew; grandchildren, Freddy and wife, Jennifer, Rosalyn and husband, Aaron, Michael and wife, Carrie, Alex and Shaina; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Asher, Ariella, Madelyn and Joey. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Sara's memory to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019