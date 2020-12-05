Sarah Elizabeth Jones (nee Pate) passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington NC on November 16, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her brother Bill Pate of Tampa and her sister Judy Kitts of Memphis, nieces Angela Pate of Boone NC, Lesley Kitts-Knight of Salt Lake City and her nephew Logan Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes NC. She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, her father, Herbert Pate, of Atlantic Beach NC, and her mother, Sarah Pate, of Raleigh NC. Originally from Kinston NC, Beth lived in Raleigh for many years where she was involved in numerous arts and civic activities. She has lived in Wilmington since 2006, where she served on the board of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and supported local organizations serving women in crisis. Among her many loves were boating, reading, music, and caring for her cocker spaniels. Because of Covid19, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401), The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PO Box 96929 ,Washington, DC 20090-6929), or the charity of your choice
. You may submit memories and condolences to www.andrewsmortuary.com.