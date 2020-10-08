Sarah Ellison, 63, of 620 St Joseph St, Grifton, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Marlboro, Md.

Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at West Vanceboro Church of God. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Church Cemetery, Grifton.

She is survived by her mother, Ernestine Ellison of Grifton; one daughter, Tonya Ellison of Washington, D.C.; two sons, Antonio Ellison of Grifton and Terry Pugh Jr. of Richlands; five brothers, Angelo Ellison, Jeffrey Ellison, both of Washington , D.C., Terry Ellison of Blue Ridge, W.V., Willie Ellison Jr. and Maurice Ellison, of Grifton.

Visitation will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store