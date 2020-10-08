1/
Sarah Ellison
Sarah Ellison, 63, of 620 St Joseph St, Grifton, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Marlboro, Md.
Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at West Vanceboro Church of God. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Church Cemetery, Grifton.
She is survived by her mother, Ernestine Ellison of Grifton; one daughter, Tonya Ellison of Washington, D.C.; two sons, Antonio Ellison of Grifton and Terry Pugh Jr. of Richlands; five brothers, Angelo Ellison, Jeffrey Ellison, both of Washington , D.C., Terry Ellison of Blue Ridge, W.V., Willie Ellison Jr. and Maurice Ellison, of Grifton.
Visitation will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.


Published in Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
