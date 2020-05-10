|
|
GRIFTON - Scott Ragon Gresham, 35, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11am – 1:30pm at Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC.
Scott was born on April 11th, 1985, in Raleigh and attended Ayden-Grifton High School. Throughout his life, he moved around from Raleigh to Bordentown NJ, Plano, TX, Florence SC, Kinston, Grifton, Atlantic Beach, and finally ending up back to Grifton.
Scott had a love for the beach, a passion for playing and performing music, he enjoyed being out in nature, and traveling with his family. He had a loving and caring heart for strangers, friends, and animals.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry "Diane" Johnson; and grandfathers, Eldon Brock and Linn Gresham.
He is survived by his father, John Gresham and wife, Linda of Rock Hill, SC; stepfather, Don Johnson of Grifton; brothers, Tyler Gresham of Raleigh, Shaun and Brandon Johnson of Grifton; grandmothers, Joyce Brock Thigpen of Grifton and Evelyn Gresham of Chester, SC; and aunts and uncles, Nancy Gresham of Wilmington, Charles Gresham and wife Deneen of Rock Hill, SC, and Connie Johnson of Estelle, Nicaragua.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillside O.F.W.B. Church, P.O. Box 832, Grifton, NC 28530.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 10, 2020