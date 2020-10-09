Selma Mills, 68, of 3101 Sherwin Drive, Apt G-8, Greenville, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Zion Chapel FWB Church, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery Winterville.

She is survived by two sons, Sterling Levon Mills of the home and Tredrick L. Vernon III of Clayton; one daughter, Sheresa Mills of Clayton; two brothers, Clarence Mills of Capitol Heights, Md. and Carl Mills of Ayden; two sisters, Nellie Goodman of Mount Olive and Shera Mills-Edwards of Greenville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store