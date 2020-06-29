GRIFTON - Selma Butler, 93, formerly of Grifton, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was a six and one half year resident of Spring Arbor in Kinston, NC.
Selma was born and raised in Lenoir County and graduated from Moss Hill School in 1943. She married Garland A. Hill of La Grange in 1948, where they lived until his death in 1981. Selma was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Garland A. Hill, Jr. (Buster), and her only daughter,
Donna Hill Dail Hardy, and her second husband of 31 years, L.A. Butler of Grifton, NC.
Selma is survived by her son, Ronald D. Hill of Norfolk, Virginia, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, with the Reverend Jamie Haddock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to Wheat Swamp Christian Church and/or The Christian Church of Grifton.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the talented and caring staff at the Spring Arbor of Kinston.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and the recommendations of the State of NC we would appreciate those that join us at the service to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 29, 2020.