Shanita Letise Johnson, 29, of 353 Mile Rd., Vanceboro died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Queens Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Dawson-Moye Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Free Press on July 29, 2019