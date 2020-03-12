SEVEN SPRINGS - Shawn Malon Freeman, 50, of Seven Springs passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. Shawn worked as a mechanic for Fred Moody and Sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Mildred Hill Freeman; brother, Sunny Freeman; sister, Maxine Freeman and first wife, Tammy Freeman. Shawn is survived by his wife, Robin Lewis Freeman; daughters, Alison Freeman of La Grange, Annarita O'Reilly of Seven Springs and Brittany Lewis and husband Ken, of Alvarado, Texas; son, Alex Freeman; grandson, Hunter Freeman; sister, Kathleen Dean of Westbrook, CT; and brothers, Michael Freeman of Elizabethtown, KY and Kenneth Freeman and wife Jennifer, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio. A service of celebration will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Gutierrez officiating. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020