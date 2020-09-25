May 18, 1953 – September 21, 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Sheila Holland Smith announce her peaceful passing on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 67 years due to COVID-19.
Sheila will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Wesley Smith Sr.; son, Christopher Smith and wife Lanie, and six step-children who were like her own, Wesley Smith Jr. (Wes) and wife Lisa, Joel Smith and wife Jenni, Geoffrey Smith and wife Sandra, Matthew Smith and wife Pam, Joy Perez and husband Jose, and Kristen Hill and husband Jamie; grandchildren, J.W., Kolby, Charlotte, Tristen, Alissa, Sophia, Mav, Karis, Ella Rose, Brody, and Reece; mother Shirley Marriner Holland; sister Karen Holland Duncan and husband Russell; nieces Erin and Anna Duncan; uncle James Thomas Marriner and wife Sue of Chesapeake, VA; uncle Jim of Melbourne, FL; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving father, Charles Kenneth Holland; and loving aunt, Gayle Marriner Craig.
Growing up in a Navy family, Sheila began her life in the Portsmouth, VA Naval Hospital. She spoke regularly of her upbringing, having traveled from place to place, eventually settling in Washington, NC to call "home." She earned a degree at East Carolina University in Teaching and retired from Vidant Home Health as a Billing Clerk. Wesley and Sheila finally settled in Deep Run, NC to be closer to their grandchildren and make the most of her retirement near family. Sheila was a woman of many passions including get-a-ways with her husband to the NC mountains and beaches, as well as her great love for her cherished dog Maddie. More than anything else, she was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She will be greatly missed by each one of her family members.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the hardworking staff at UNC Lenoir in Kinston, NC for their great compassion and care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sheila's name at Wes and Sheila's Memorial/Medical Fund to 209 Donna Ave. Kinston, NC 28504. Donations may also be made at www.gofundme.com
under Look for Wes & Sheila Medical and Memorial Fund.