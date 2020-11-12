Shelby Jean Southerland Brafford passed away on November 8, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her husband of almost 53 years, Robert T. Brafford, and is survived by their daughter, Susan Scott Brafford, their son, Robert T. Brafford, Jr., their daughter-in-law, Jeannine L. Brafford, her sisters, Martha S. Loftin and Kathy S. Loftin, her brother, Frankie Southerland and wife, Linda, her sister-in-law, Elizabeth K. Southerland, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shelby was born on April 23, 1936, in Albertson, NC and graduated from B. F. Grady High School. After moving to Kinston, she met Bobby, they were married, and their adventure together began. Bobby's career in the military took them to many states and overseas. Although she worked outside of the home, Shelby's real focus was her family. She supported her husband and children in every manner possible, always creating a welcoming and nurturing home and supporting the community, whether that meant taking on the role of room mother at school, volunteering locally with the American Red Cross, or simply being sure she had the best-stocked snack cabinet for the neighborhood kids. Shelby ensured her children were prepared for life, had a strong moral compass, an ability to stand up for what is right, a respect and a compassion for others, and never offered less than their very best. She will be remembered as an exceptional mother, loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend, and for the way she positively affected the lives of those who were lucky enough to know her.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, private graveside services will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Reverend Charles Love will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lenoir County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503. The Pink Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



