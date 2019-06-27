Shelby Jean Whitley Tyndall
KINSTON - Shelby Jean Whitley Tyndall, 81, of Kinston passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and friend. Shelby was a member of The Neuse Chapter NO 347 Order of The Eastern Star for 46 years, owner and operator of Oakridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, retired from Caswell Center as a Resident Assistant and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is preceded in death by her husband Clifton Tyndall, parents Jesse and Fannie Whitley, brother Thomas Whitley and sister Betty Padrick.
Shelby is survived by her daughter Beth Tyndall Rose, grandchildren James "Jake" Rose III and Ashley Rose White and husband Nick, great-grandchildren Phoebe, Rosemary, Annabelle and Julian White, sister-in-law Bonnie Whitley Poole, nephews Tommy, Steve, Scott and Glenn Whitley and their families and grand dog Sophie.
Graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sudan Temple Transportation Fund, PO Box 12829 New Bern, NC 28561 or to , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
Published in Free Press on June 27, 2019