Sherince Brock Plymouth

Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
AYDEN - Minister Shernice Brock Plymouth, 63, of 330 Snow Hill Street Apt. 106, died Thursday, April 16, 2020. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Don Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to see if you are invited. Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
