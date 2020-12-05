Shirley Ann Cantey Wooten, 74, of 670 Tilghman Mill Road, Kinston, died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at UNC Rex Health Care, Raleigh

Funeral Services will be held 12noon Monday, December 7,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

She is survived by Two Daughters: Deborah Johnson of Detroit, MI, Cynthia Taylor of Kinston. One son: James A. Wooten Jr. of Kinston, NC

One Sister: Yvonne C. Bond, Two Brothers: Boston Cantey, Stephen R. Cantey and Five Grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating of 50. Please wear a mask when attending the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston



