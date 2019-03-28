NASHVILLE - Shirley Diane Croom Head, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2019.She was born in Greene County, July 23, 1952. Shirley is survived by her husband, Kenneth Head; daughter, Lisa Bauer; and brother, Danny Croom. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Nashville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the family and words of comfort may be shared at cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019