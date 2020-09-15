1/1
Shirley Maxey Williams
KINSTON - Shirley Maxey Williams, daughter of the late Cecil Franklin Maxey and Laura Ott Maxey of Chattanooga, TN died September 12, 2020, at her home in Kinston.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank E. Williams, her son Stephen M. Williams of Albertson, NC, and sisters Mavis Fulton of Washington state and Jerry Fonseca of Georgia. Her surviving son is Kirk Williams of New Bern. Surviving grandchildren include Frank G. Williams of Greenville, Nicholas V. Williams of Chapel Hill, and Kira Williams and Brice Williams of both New Bern and Johnstown NY. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Maria Rubio Meadows.
She was born in Belleville, IL and due to her father's work lived in 14 states before attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. After graduating from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and marrying, Frank was transferred to the Kinston DuPont plant.
Shirley was a certified Kinston Public School kindergarten teacher at the beginning of the Federal Title I Kindergarten Program in the state. She enjoyed teaching kindergarten children and the comradery with the teachers and staff for over 30 years at Lewis and then Southeast Schools.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kinston since 1953 when located on Lenoir Avenue and then the current North Heritage Street location.
She enjoyed years of tennis on the courts formerly at Emma Web Park. She also worked part-time with the Lenoir County Board of Elections. Additionally, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and regularly conversing with her sisters Mavis and Jerry, longtime friend Doris Flanagan, and many others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lenoir County Council on Aging Care of Shirley Williams Memorial 112 E. Blount St., Kinston, NC 28501.
Memorial services will be held outside at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 16th at the First Presbyterian Church of Kinston, 2101 N. Heritage St., Kinston, NC 28501. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, wear masks, and maintain social distance.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.



Published in Free Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
