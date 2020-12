Or Copy this URL to Share

BUCKLESBERRY - Shirley Ann Powell Rouse, 84, died Nov. 27, 2020.

Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.

She is survived by her children, Melony Brown and Thomas Rouse.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



