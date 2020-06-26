Sidney Harper, 78, of 616 Eagle Road, Kinston, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Mills Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



