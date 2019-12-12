|
KINSTON - Simmons Isler Patrick passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born January 26, 1926 in Washington, N.C.; the youngest of four children of Joseph Benjamin Patrick and Katherine Murchison Isler. He was predeceased by siblings, Joseph B. Patrick, Jr., William Harvey Patrick, M.D., Elizabeth Patrick and daughter-in-law, Abbie Edwards. Simmons was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School, attended Wake Forest and graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1950. He was elected as a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Society. Post graduate training in Radiology was at Duke. He became Board Certified in Radiology in 1955. Dr. Patrick began his practice in Kinston July 1955. He provided Radiological Services for Lenoir Memorial Hospital and the Kinston Clinic until his retirement in 1990. This was made possible by the devoted people at Kinston Radiological Associates and LMH. Dr. Patrick was involved in the reopening of the LMH School of Nursing and starting a School of Radiological Technology. He was on the Board of Trustees of LMH and its Executive Committee. He served as Chairman of Radiology from 1955-1989. In 1963 Dr. Patrick installed the 5th Cobalt Therapy unit in N.C. providing the first super-voltage radiation therapy in Eastern N.C. His practice included Mammography (1967), Nuclear Medicine and Ultrasound services. Dr. Patrick was President of the N.C Radiological Society in 1965. He served as Councelor from N.C. and as a Counselor at-Large from Southeastern U.S. on the ACR Board of Council. He was elected to the Board of Chancellors of The American College of Radiology serving from 1972-1978. He was honored as Fellow Emeritus of ACR. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the State of North Carolina for the medical changes he brought to Eastern North Carolina as its first practicing Radiologist. Dr. Patrick was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and as Treasurer. He was involved in the Rotary Club of Kinston and the establishment of Arendell Parrott Academy. An avid lover of camellias, he filled his yard with 60 + varieties. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pasty Cozart; three children, Marion Patrick of Raleigh, Simmons Jr. (Laura) of Macon, Ga., Elizabeth Sabiston (Bill) of Durham; two grandchildren, Caroline and Simmons, III; two stepsons, Rick Edwards and Loren Edwards (Beth); grandchildren, Richard Edwards, Harriett Edwards Mills, Ren Edwards, Kathryn Edwards Persico, and William Sabiston; six great-grandchildren; and great niece, Alyson Patrick Beicker. His family is grateful to Brenda Jones and Penny Edgeston for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 2:30 pm on December 13th. Burial will be in St. Francis Garden at St. Mary's Church. There will be a reception following the service in Mosley Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Mary's Episcopal Church (St. Francis Garden), Arendell Parrott Academy or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019