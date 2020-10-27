1/
Sonia Rae (Jerkins) Poole
Sonia Rae Jerkins Poole, 46, of 307 S. Adkins Street, Apt. 15-D, Kinston, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from the Pearson Park. Burial to follow in Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery in Trenton.
She is survived by her husband, Antonio Poole of Kinston.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
