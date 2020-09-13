LA GRANGE-Sonya Rose Moody, 47, died September 10, 2020.
Sonya is survived by her daughters, Katlyn Moody Guy, McKenna Moody Jackson, and Samantha Lawren Moody; and her husband, Jonathan Moody.
A service to honor and remember Sonya's life will be held by the graveside at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. Sonya's family will fellowship with friends at the cemetery, immediately following the service.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to Sonya's memorial fund in the care of Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.