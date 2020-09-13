1/
Sonya R Moody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LA GRANGE-Sonya Rose Moody, 47, died September 10, 2020.
Sonya is survived by her daughters, Katlyn Moody Guy, McKenna Moody Jackson, and Samantha Lawren Moody; and her husband, Jonathan Moody.
A service to honor and remember Sonya's life will be held by the graveside at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. Sonya's family will fellowship with friends at the cemetery, immediately following the service.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to Sonya's memorial fund in the care of Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROUSE FUNERAL HOME
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC 28551-1725
(252) 566-3116
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved